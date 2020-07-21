The Centralia Coal Transition Grants Weatherization Board announced this week that it had awarded Lewis County Public Utility District 1 with a weatherization grant award totaling $1.2 million, in three payments of $400,000 to be made in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
The grant is intended to pay for ductless heat pumps and weatherization upgrades, school energy efficiency improvements and community based non-profit energy efficiency measures targeting low income customers.
“The Weatherization Board has previously partnered with the PUD to support weatherization and energy efficiency projects for the local community”, said Mickey Dreher, Centralia Coal Transition Grants board member. “This grant will build off the success of those services and add opportunities to further support local schools with HVAC, lighting and weatherization upgrades and support non-profit community-based organizations. We have been pleased with the services the PUD has reported in the past and look forward to hearing how they continue to serve local households, schools and non-profit organizations.”
In early August, the PUD will share information on how customers can access grant-funded energy efficiency upgrades.
“This grant award will allow us to serve a large number of additional low-income households with space heating/cooling and weatherization efficiency measures that will save customers money through reduced energy consumption and improve overall quality of life for many years to come,” said Matt Samuelson, Power Supply Manager for Lewis County Public Utility District. “Further, we are excited to continue our partnership with K-12 schools to modernize their facilities in ways that result in large-scale energy efficiency improvements and associated cost savings.”
