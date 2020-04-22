Centralia City Light has announced contract tree trimming crews from Kemp West will be working in the City Light service area east of I-5 and south of the Skookumchuck River beginning the week of May 4 and continuing through the end of July.
For more information contact Rick Evans at 360-330-7512.
