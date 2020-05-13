Centralia City Council Awards Bid to Demolish ‘Nuisance Property’ on St. Helens Street

The Centralia City Council accepted a bid not to exceed $26,509.00 for the demolition of the house, considered a “nuisance property,” at 1222 St. Helens St. at its Tuesday night council meeting.
The council awarded the bid to demolish the house to T Jags Trucking which was deemed the “lowest responsible bidder,” according to the agenda report. The house has been a nuisance property for the city for several years, the report stated.
“On Jan. 13, 2020, after proper notice, a hearing was held to present evidence to the hearings examiner as to why or why not the structure on the property should be abated. The property owner defaulted and the hearings examiner signed an order, under the authority of the International Maintenance Code, allowing the city to abate and demolish what remains of the structures at the St. Helens property,” stated the agenda report.
The property was determined to have asbestos that will need to be abated before demolition after analysis by PBS Engineering and Environmental, Inc.
The agenda report states that the city has $10,522.00 in the 2020 repair and demolition fund along with $8,222.56 in appropriations after asbestos testing.
