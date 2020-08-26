The Centralia City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance regarding regulations on city-owned parking lots. This ordinance was prompted by broken down vehicles being abandoned in city lots.
Before the adoption of the ordinance, there were no time regulations placed on city lots in order to encourage free parking in the downtown core, but since more people are starting to live downtown, the use of the parking lots has evolved.
Some of the new restrictions placed on city-owned and maintained lots include: no occupation of a single parking spot for more than 48 hours, signage in all lots, vehicles parked should be operational and licensed.
Violations of the ordinance involve notice and towing as the last option. Financial responsibility falls upon the registered owner of the vehicle.
City attorney Shannon Murphy-Olson said that the city has taken into account the parking lot near the Amtrak Station as it is likely that cars will occasionally be parked there for longer than 48 hours.
