The Tuesday evening Centralia City Council meeting, lasting a total of four minutes and held via telephone, the council approved a bid award for the Jefferson Street Stormwater Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) project totaling $368,686.09.
The project will replace 1,417 linear feet of pipe on Jefferson Street from Pearl Street to Woodland Avenue which carries stormwater to the Chehalis River.
The agenda report states that because the current pipe was exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas while it was being used as a sewer main in addition to the age of the pipe it has caused severe deterioration.
The funds to complete the project were not in the 2020 stormwater department budget so a budget amendment will have to be made and funds for the project will come from the stormwater capital fund system replacement reserve account, states the council agenda report.
Council reports at the meeting were skipped and council members and others who wished to give a report to the council and citizens submitted a written report which was included in the agenda packet. Reports can be accessed here: www.cityofcentralia.com
