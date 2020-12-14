The Centralia Community Church of God is hosting a Christmas dinner from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.
The event is located at the church at 3320 Borst Ave. in Centralia and the event will include drive-through pickup of dinners. To ask for a delivery, call 360-669-0743.
