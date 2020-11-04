Christian School Voting

A 6th grader in Mrs. Bradshaw’s class sports a mask while exiting a mock voting booth at the Centralia Christian School on Tuesday.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

As millions of voting-age Americans cast their ballots this year, Centralia Christian School students from kindergarten to high school had the chance to vote in a mock election on Nov. 3. 

Kindergarteners cast their mock ballots for just the presidential candidate while first through 10th-graders (the district’s highest grade level) voted for president, vice president and Washington state governor.

Christian School Voting

A stack of blank mock voting ballots sit on a table at the Centralia Christian School on Tuesday.

The school was decorated with red, white and blue as students entered private “voting booths” to cast their mock ballots.

The Republican president and vice president candidates Donald Trump and Mike Pence raked in 140 votes while Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris received 15 votes. In the mock governor’s race, Republican candidate Loren Culp received 110 votes and Democratic incumbent Jay Inslee received 25 student votes. 

There were also two write-in votes in for the president — Jo Jorgenson and Kanye West. 

Christian School Voting

Mrs. Bradshaw passes out blank ballots and talks about her experience with using a voting booth, at the Centralia Christian School on Tuesday.

In the spirit of Election Day, Centralia Christan School students learned about the history of voting in the United States, the qualifications one must meet in order to vote and how the Electoral College operates.

Christian School Voting

‘I voted’ stickers sit on a table at the Centralia Christian School on Tuesday.
Christian School Voting

6th graders in Mrs. Bradshaw’s class sport a masks while casting mock ballots at the Centralia Christian School on Tuesday.

“Students demonstrated excitement for the privilege and responsibility of voting and enjoyed the idea of a secret ballot,” said Ann Stout, principal at Centralia Christain School. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.