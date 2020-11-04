As millions of voting-age Americans cast their ballots this year, Centralia Christian School students from kindergarten to high school had the chance to vote in a mock election on Nov. 3.
Kindergarteners cast their mock ballots for just the presidential candidate while first through 10th-graders (the district’s highest grade level) voted for president, vice president and Washington state governor.
The school was decorated with red, white and blue as students entered private “voting booths” to cast their mock ballots.
The Republican president and vice president candidates Donald Trump and Mike Pence raked in 140 votes while Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris received 15 votes. In the mock governor’s race, Republican candidate Loren Culp received 110 votes and Democratic incumbent Jay Inslee received 25 student votes.
There were also two write-in votes in for the president — Jo Jorgenson and Kanye West.
In the spirit of Election Day, Centralia Christan School students learned about the history of voting in the United States, the qualifications one must meet in order to vote and how the Electoral College operates.
“Students demonstrated excitement for the privilege and responsibility of voting and enjoyed the idea of a secret ballot,” said Ann Stout, principal at Centralia Christain School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.