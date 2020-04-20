The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce will not cancel its Rob Fuller Scholarship event this year, but will recognize the top 25 students from Centralia and W.F. West High Schools with virtual honors.
The chamber is soliciting for sponsors and monetary donations to go toward the purchase of gift cards for the students. Sponsorships will be $30 per student.
Sponsorships and donations can be made with payment over the phone at 360-748-8885 or by mail to: Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce, 500 NW Chamber of Commerce Way, Chehalis, WA 98532.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.