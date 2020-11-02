Cascade Community Healthcare is hosting its 7th Annual Legislative & Governmental Forum virtually this year on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
The forum is scheduled to last from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Local social services agencies serving Lewis County in mental health, substance use and housing will have the opportunity to address local government and state legislators.
“Agencies will have time to inform the state Legislators and local government about their work and the need for their continued support. This forum strives to give voice to local social service agencies and how supporting proposed legislation may benefit families in Lewis County,” states the press release from Cascade Mental Health Care.
State Legislators from the 19th and 20th districts will be present, along with local government leaders — making up the panel for the virtual event.
Each agency will be limited to a five-minute presentation. The forum is open to the public. Those interested in attending the event can call 360-330-9044.
