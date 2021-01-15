Cascade, which has offered mostly mental health services in the past, is opening a primary care medical clinic at their Reynolds Avenue location in Centralia on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
“Cascade is excited to be able to provide Whole Person Care to our clients. Physical health is an important part of treating any behavioral health disorder,” Cascade Community Healthcare CEO Richard Stride said in a press release.
Cascade Primary Medical Clinic will be available to Cascade clients. Along with the clinic’s opening, Lisa Archer, ARNP, will be joining Cascade as the primary care provider.
“A ribbon-cutting and open house will come soon. All who are interested in Cascade’s new primary care services are welcome to contact our offices for more information,” Stride said.
For more information, contact Cascade Community Healthcare at 360-330-9044.
