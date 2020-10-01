Today, Carolyn Long will conduct a parking-lot drive-in town hall at 4:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis.
Long, a Democrat from Vancouver is challenging Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Battle Ground) for her house seat in Washington’s third congressional district.
Long plans to address issues including COVID-19, work to address the pandemic, her priorities and perspective on Southwest Washington’s future and more.
Long was the Democratic nominee for the house seat in 2018 as well.
The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. this afternoon, with parking opening at 4 p.m., at the museum at 100 SW Veterans Way, Chehalis.
