Over the last 26 years, an unstoppable creative force played a key role in building the snow castle at the annual White Pass Winter Carnival into one of the region’s most popular winter attractions.
That force, Dave Ruby, dedicated countless hours throughout the year to improving the castle, even before he led volunteers during a two-week build process every February. Architect Dennis Riebe said Ruby hardly ever stopped smiling as he regularly worked 12-hour days through all weather to provide the best experience possible for thousands of people who enjoy the castle during a family-friendly weekend.
“He was a heck of a guy and I learned a ton about good work ethics, good work techniques and how to work with good volunteers,” said Dennis Riebe, an architect who has helped Ruby design the snow castle since 2007. “He was always upbeat. He was always the first one there every day.”
Ruby died last Friday, according to a social media post from White Pass earlier this week. He was 69.
A White Pass Staple
The castle’s original creator, Dave “Spike” Mahre, served as a mentor for Ruby, a good friend of Mahre from work they’d done together on area construction projects.
It didn’t take long for Ruby to fully embrace his new role and find ways to more effectively build a bigger, better castle. From summers spent creating and painting forms to recruiting as many volunteers as he could, Riebe said the castle’s construction was never far from Ruby’s mind.
“Every year, Dave would come up with something new to try and help make the castle construction more efficient and easier,” Riebe said. “Dave would start fretting about and thinking about and visualizing the castle months in advance.”
Longtime White Pass enthusiast Ward Whitmire recalls meeting Ruby for the first time in the summer of 2010, when Ruby was working as a contractor at the top of the Couloir lift on the resort’s new back side. Whitmire asked if their group could leave their bikes at the shack, and Ruby said that would be fine so long as Whitmire agreed to join the castle’s volunteer crew the following winter.
“We showed up and when I did, he greeted me with a giant smile and remembered the whole conversation,” Whitmire said. “He was definitely a positive guy, very motivated.”
Ruby’s legacy at White Pass will live on through far more than just the castle. He also helped build many other facilities connected to the resort, including its corporate office, the High Camp lodge and general manager Kevin McCarthy’s house.
Riebe first met Ruby in 1989, when their daughters competed together on White Pass’s Double Diamond freestyle skiing team. Riebe lives in Auburn but said he spends about 40 weekends a year in Packwood.
Through all the years Riebe remembers seeing Ruby angry just once, on a freezing cold day with the castle’s construction crew.
When all the water in the hoses froze, Ruby became agitated and kept grumbling while he took those hoses to the shed a quarter mile away and grabbed new ones so the work could continue.
Lasting Legacy
Restrictions associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic ended last season early at White Pass, and Whitmire acknowledged health concerns might affect next year’s winter carnival.
But both he and Riebe are confident once a sense of normalcy returns, so will the castle. All the tools and special equipment painstakingly created by Ruby will be brought out again, leaving others with the near-impossible task of assuming Ruby’s leadership role.
“He was irreplaceable,” said Whitmire, who lives in Selah and works as a craftsman at Whitmire Canvas in Yakima. “It’ll take a whole panel of other team members to replace Dave.”
Just like Ruby, Whitmire and Riebe are determined to carry on a unique tradition and create lasting memories for kids, including their grandchildren. Riebe said Ruby especially enjoyed seeing families who don’t normally spend time at White Pass joining others to play at the castle and enjoy the free festival.
“It’s gotten to be quite the show up there on Winter Carnival now,” Riebe said. “A lot of kids. He’d stay there all day Saturday just in case it was needed.”
