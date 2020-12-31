Despite the pandemic ravaging the economy, shuttering public facilities, and making unhoused life even more difficult, now might be the optimal time for local officials to address a longtime Centralia homeless encampment and get its approximately 25 residents connected with services and shelter.
At a meeting with city, county, and state officials, Public Health Director J.P. Anderson noted that the county now has a five-year plan laying out objectives to address a lack of housing; the pandemic has prompted a major influx of funding to help mitigate COVID-19 and get people housed; and the community is now seeing a level of cross-agency engagement that “we haven’t seen in our community yet.”
Combined, it could set the county up to help the two dozen locals — some who have lived in the encampment for several years — in a meaningful way, instead of once again pushing them down the road.
“We have a five-year plan that directs us to do this work, to develop the kinds of services that these people need,” Anderson said. “It can feel overwhelming, but I think a conversation and a plan going forward can be conceived in a relatively short timespan.”
Yet Wednesday’s meeting outside the encampment — just like the one a month ago — ended without a plan or agreement between the city, county, and Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), which is trying to sell the property. And tension persists between officials concerned with the encampment’s code violations and outreach workers who say displacing the residents wouldn’t meaningfully address those concerns, and would only make it harder to connect people to vital services. Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, and a spokesperson sent by Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen attended the event but offered few comments.
County Commissioners Lindsey Pollock and Sean Swope, both sworn in Thursday, now inherit the complex issue, and will decide with Commissioner Gary Stamper whether to buy the landlocked property at the end of Eckerson Road. WSDOT’s 60-day notice of first refusal will run out just weeks into the new commissioners’ term, and residents will likely be evicted if the property makes it to public auction. But on Wednesday, Pollock offered little insight into what the plan is.
“It’s a multifactorial problem that will require a multifactorial solution,” she said. Discussions around potentially adding more shelters “definitely need to occur.”
At a meeting earlier this month, Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, suggested that a robust collaboration between the county and cities to provide housing would be the “only way out,” and a better alternative than simply displacing people. But the legislative roundtable event has so far sparked no such collaboration. Days later, Chehalis, just south of the encampment, made it even harder to build low-income housing by banning any new congregate housing, units under 310 square feet, or units not fully equipped with a kitchen, bathroom and closet.
WSDOT regional administrator Bart Gernhart said if the three acre property — which is “probably pretty low value” — goes to public auction, they’ll conduct an eviction for the sale, but if Centralia or the county buys it and wants to allow the encampment to stay for the time being, WSDOT would leave it as-is. But sitting county officials made it clear this month that they want the property cleared, with law enforcement citing pressure from complaining neighbors and Code Compliance Officer Bill Teitzel raising concerns about “a tremendous solid waste issue.” Outgoing County Commissioner Edna Fund noted that since The Chronicle’s Dec. 4 article on the encampment, constituents have already been asking about transforming the property into a park or adding a nature trail.
With the county’s fairgrounds shelter closing in March, and a countywide waiting list for housing services at more than 120 people deep, outreach workers say the county needs to boost its abysmal 1 percent vacancy rate with low-income housing or add a 25-bed permanent shelter. Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Housing Coordinator Meja Handlen said there’s no need to choose between a short-term or long-term solution — “you can fund both.”
Meta Hogan, with Gather Church — which conducts outreach with the homeless, noted that other churches in the area could help establish new shelters, as constitutional protections make it easier for places of worship to offer shelter and avoid some bureaucratic hoops.
As far as long-term housing goes, Gather Church Pastor Cole Meckle said that while some residents in the encampment receive social security checks, and some work 9 to 5 jobs, it’s often not enough to secure housing — especially if those individuals carry with them a criminal history or past evictions.
“A lot of people who own homes are not really in touch with how much rentals cost in our area,” Handlen said. “Really, clearly, to find a studio apartment that’s $650, first, last and damage (deposit), having that money to move in and also no eviction history, and income that’s three times as much as that.”
The county needs to act now, while the homeless population is still small, Hogan argued. The fear is that more middle- and high-income Washingtonians moving to the area could exacerbate the issue. Hogan said in her hometown of Olympia, there’s growing interest to move down to Lewis County. Indeed, Swope identified one of his top priorities as county commissioner as bringing tech workers from Seattle and Portland into town.
Without a cohesive plan to house people living in the encampment, Handlen said it’s likely that residents will panic the day of the eviction, with nowhere to go. Meckle asked officials to give time and patience, while Handlen emphasized the need to get hygiene services to the residents, who have so far been unsuccessful in getting port-a-potties onto the parcel, something unlikely to be approved by WSDOT. The legality of pushing residents off the property is a grey area, Handlen said.
It’s a concern lawmakers brought up in their meeting with the county as well, as the courts ruled in 2018 that officials can’t clear out homeless people on public property if there’s nowhere else for them to go. Although the fairgrounds shelter has space, it’ll be gone in a few months, casting an air of uncertainty over how legal an eviction would be.
“Everybody’s afraid of that,” Handlen said. “And they should be.”
