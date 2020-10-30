Families can celebrate Halloween this year at Toledo Elementary’s first-ever “Candy Crawl” this Saturday afternoon. Hosted by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization, the event will operate like any “trunk-or-treat” event, but with booths instead of cars doling out candy to costumed kids from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Toledo Elementary School.
The PTO will provide candy to any community members or businesses that volunteer to decorate and operate their own pop-up booth, and visitors will vote on their favorite spooky booth.
The Candy Crawl will also feature a drive-through haunted tunnel so groups can maintain social distancing. The event is free and open to all.
