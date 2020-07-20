Ballots of the primary election were sent out to Lewis County residents starting on Wednesday, July 15 and a few candidates in the primary election and supporters of the Centralia School District levy spent a portion of their Friday evening holding signs on the side of Harrison Avenue.
Harrison Avenue was bustling with cars at rush hour as the supporters lined the street from 5 to 6 p.m.
Levy supporters with a group called Citizens for Centralia Schools, including Centralia School Board President Lori Fast, were holding signs that read “Vote Yes Schools” on Harrison Avenue. The group was composed of teachers from various schools within the Centralia School District as well as parents.
“It’s to let the community know that this levy has strong support and to generate some interest, hopefully, get some attention and encourage people to fill out their ballots if they hadn’t already,” said Fast.
Lewis County Commissioner candidate for District 1, Sean Swope, and supporters stood holding up signs and wearing “Sean Swope” shirts on the sidewalk in front of the Safeway in Centralia. A man dressed as Captain America was in attendance.
Swope said he was hoping to get his name out there and help it become a little more recognizable in town. Swope is running against incumbent Edna Fund.
“It’s been a while since we’ve done any fun events and everyone’s ballots are out. We’re just having fun and I knew other people were going to be out here,” said Swope.
A little way down Harrison Avenue State Representative for District 20 candidate Peter Abbarno stood near the Interstate 5 onramp along with other supporters holding signs with his name on them.
“At this time with all of the important issues in our community and our state, exercising your voice and voting is so important. ... We have a democratic republic and you see change by voting,” said Abbarno.
He said he decided to wave signs as a way to keep supporters engaged. The attendees maintained social distancing by having families stick together and wave signs on various street corners.
Supporters of Congressional Candidate Carolyn Long and could also be found with signs in front of Safeway.
The last day to vote is August 4 and the first results of the primary election will be posted the same day on the Lewis County Elections website at 8 p.m. The election will be certified on August 18.
