Candidate filing week for the November general election is scheduled to take place from Monday, May 11 to Friday, May 15 as usual, with options to file in person or remotely.
In person options will depend on the status of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and whether the Lewis County Courthouse has been reopened.
Online filing starts at 9 a.m. May 11 and ends at 4 p.m. May 15 at elections.lewiscountywa.gov. Candidates who file online can pay their filing fee with a credit card.
Mail-in declarations will be accepted starting April 27 and ending May 15. Candidates must send in a completed declaration of candidacy, a signed oath and a filing fee.
In person filing is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. May 11 and end at 4:30 p.m. May 15, but that could change if the courthouse has not reopened.
Candidates who have filed may withdraw by May 18.
If no candidates file for an office, a three-day special filing period will be scheduled for normal business hours May 20 through 22.
