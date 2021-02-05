The Washington State Patrol has no immediate plans to remove fencing around the state Capitol despite Senate Minority Leader John Braun’s request Thursday.
The fences were erected last month in response to security threats, the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol, and a same-day incident at the governor’s mansion that included assaults on journalists.
“Governor, that was the first week of January. This is the first week of February. Respectfully, it is time to take down the fences which are separating the public from their elected officials in the Legislature,” Braun wrote. “If there are specific and credible security threats which would counsel against taking the barriers down, we would appreciate being briefed by specific law-enforcement.”
Braun also echoed Republicans’ opposition to a virtual session — a decision informed by the pandemic, rather than security reasons, and voted on by lawmakers.
“If you won’t let people inside the building to serve as witnesses to our actions, we at least should be able to hear their voices from their traditional public forum on the steps of the building,” he wrote.
Mike Faulk, a spokesperson for the governor, said the question of removing the fencing should be directed at Washington State Patrol (WSP), not the governor.
“The senator should talk to the State Patrol before he politicizes people’s safety,” Faulk wrote in an email.
Spokesperson Chris Loftis said WSP hoped the “need for heightened vigilance and security measures” would ease sooner rather than later, but confirmed there are no plans in the near future to take down the fencing. Recent violent events, he said, “have undoubtedly moved us all into a new security environment.”
“At this point there are many unknowns and considerable uncertainty as to how the environment will evolve. Until we have greater clarity, (Department of Enterprise Services) Capitol Security and WSP will maintain our current security precautions including temporary fencing on the Capitol Campus,” Loftis said. “We will continue to monitor security developments on local, state and federal levels as well as work with associated law enforcement and other public safety partners to constantly evaluate risks and trends.”