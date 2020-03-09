Boys and Girls Clubs of Chehalis Executive Director Lauren Day couldn’t settle on just one adjective to describe the club’s first-ever Youth of the Year award winner Rome Zucati.
Instead, she rifled off multiple, before adding that he’s set the precedent for those who win the award after him.
“He’s just really incredible,” Day said. “Incredible emotional strength, I mean, he’s been through a lot of challenges in his life and he still has found a way to overcome those and achieve several huge things.”
For him, it’s all about setting an example.
“I felt like the kids could look up to me, I guess,” Zucati said.
Zucati is part of the first generation of Boys and Girls Club of Chehalis patrons to become eligible for the award. The Boys and Girls Clubs of America sets the criteria for Youth of the Year candidates around the country, the first of which is time spent with a club. According to Day, a prospective nominee must spend two years with a club before qualifying.
The Boys and Girls Club of Chehalis is now in its third school year.
“For us, this is kind of our first year where we’ve had kids reach that point,” Day said.
Zucati joined a Boys and Girls Club in Olympia when he was in seventh grade. He moved to Winlock two years later. While searching for a place he could go after school, he and his grandparents discovered the Boys and Girls Club of Chehalis right as it was set to open its doors.
He described it as perfect timing.
“So, I ended up going there,” Zucati said.
Since joining, Zucati has helped start the Junior Staff program, which has opened opportunities for other kids his age to get involved in leadership positions. Day added that he’s willing to step up for anything else the club may need.
“Whenever we need something done, he’s willing to do it and jump in,” Day said. “He’s just got the greatest little personality, you can’t be around him and not be happy or smile. He’s really just kind of dedicated to helping connect with kids and make them feel better.”
Day said candidates have to be in high school and need to make it through an application process that includes writing three essays, obtaining a recommendation letter from both the community and the club, submitting high school transcripts and detailing volunteer and club achievements.
Then comes an interview process with members of the community before prospective youth have to deliver a speech without using a script or prompts.
“Our three priority outcomes here at club are academic success, healthy lifestyle and good character and citizenship,” Day said. “So we felt like he hit all of those.”
The next step for Zucati is the Washington State Youth of the Year Gala on March 26 in Seattle, where the state’s Youth of the Year is announced. The winner is selected from the pool of regional winners in attendance.
It’s the first year the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chehalis, or Lewis County, is sending a representative.
Day and some of Zucati’s family members are helping him prepare for the event. They’ve done so by working on a speech he said he’s consistently rehearsing.
“With that prep, it’s mainly just trying to memorize all of my whole speech and then, like, talking with my great grandparents and my grandparents to see how I can make it better,” Zucati said. “Rehearsing my speech with them, just asking them, ‘hey, what else can I add to it,’ and then Lauren (Day) helping me out and saying, like what else I could add and how I could fix things. It’s mainly the speech and just figuring out how I can answer the questions that they have for me.”
On top of his work with the Boys and Girls Clubs, Zucati plays on the W.F. West soccer team and in the school’s band.
“I’m a little nervous about it (the speech),” Zucati said. “I also just try to do my best for it.”
Jeff Johnson, Assistant Principal of W. F. West High School and Chehalis School District Athletic Director, said Zucati’s impact isn’t just limited to what he’s done after school. He’s the same person walking the halls as he is outside of them.
“Rome’s kind of a glass-half-full guy that models what you want modelled in the hallways around here,” Johnson said. “He has a good balance to him and a positive attitude. Anytime you get all of those qualities lined up like that, it just makes this place (W.F. West) a better place. I think the kids in the hallways recognize that and his peers in the classroom recognize that. There’s probably a reason why he’s the recipient.”
With the recognition he’s received from winning the award and the potential accolades that could follow, Day said Zucati feels more comfortable when those around him stand out.
“His personality is not one where he wants the spotlight or wants to be the one on stage,” Day said. “That’s actually one of the areas where we’re trying to work with him the most to prep him for the Washington state (gala) because he would rather be kind of behind the scenes helping other people shine.”
This time, though, the stage is Zucati’s.
“I’ve always been that way,” he said. “I’ve always felt that way toward people, I always want them to (shine).”
