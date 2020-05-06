On Friday, The Boys & Girls Club of Washington will celebrate its Youth of the Year Event virtually.
The 15 honorees include Rome Zucati, of the Chehalis Club. Zucati will deliver his speech and doing a live interview with a panel of judges from across the state on Thursday afternoon.
The final ceremony is at 3 p.m. Friday and the winner will be announced then.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/272972510558896?active_tab=about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.