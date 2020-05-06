Youth of the Year

Rome Zucati spends time working with the children at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chehalis in this courtesy photo. 

 Courtesy Photo

On Friday, The Boys & Girls Club of Washington will celebrate its Youth of the Year Event virtually. 

The 15 honorees include Rome Zucati, of the Chehalis Club. Zucati will deliver his speech and doing a live interview with a panel of judges from across the state on Thursday afternoon. 

The final ceremony is at 3 p.m. Friday and the winner will be announced then. 

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/272972510558896?active_tab=about. 

