Centralia is hosting the 10th annual Borst Park Drive-Thru Light Display this year which will include many colorful and animated light displays with some new ones being added this year.
The attraction runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m, starting Dec. 4, and the event will be open each night after that until Dec. 26.
The drive through the light displays that are set up throughout Fort Borst Park in Centralia costs $5 per car, $10 for small buses and $15 for large buses.
The annual food drive will be held at Borst Park during the event to help those in the community. Non-perishable food items will be collected at the entrance to the light display.
Some of the new displays that will be added include Santa’s Workshop, “Happy Camper” and others, according to the city.
In 2019, the Borst Park Drive-Thru Light Display was viewed by over 22,000 people and four carloads of non-perishable food items were collected.
For more info, visit the Borst Park Drive-Thru Light Display event Facebook page — www.facebook.com/events/2719311141656305/.
