The Lewis County Board of Commissioners is looking for a volunteer interested in serving on the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and is accepting applications until Sept. 17.
Applicants must represent a business required to collect lodging taxes in unincorporated Lewis County, according to a BOCC news release.
Applications are due by 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17.
The lodging tax, sometimes referred to as the hotel-motel tax, is a consumer tax when staying at hotels, motels, rooming houses, private campgrounds, RV parks and similar facilities. The county collects lodging tax in unincorporated parts of the county and redistributes the money among county entities that promote tourism.
The committee member would advise the BOCC on how to best allocate those funds, the release states.
Applications are available online at https://lewiscountywa.gov/offices/commissioners/bocc-news/lodging-tax-august-2020/ and can be emailed to Rieva Lester, clerk of the Board, at committees@lewiscountywa.gov, or can be mailed in at 351 NW North St., Chehalis, WA, 98532.
If you have more questions about the position, contact Rieva at 360-740-1419 or County Commissioner Edna Fund at 360-740-1120.
