Joe Biden, former vice president and current Democratic nominee for president, endorsed Carolyn Long on Monday in her bid for Washington's 3rd Congressional District.
Long, a Democrat, said in a media release she was honored to receive Biden's support.
"This campaign is about giving Southwest Washingtonians a representative who will fight for our communities, so we can succeed. I look forward to working with Joe Biden to build a better future for everyone in Southwest Washington," Long said.
In his endorsement, Biden called the upcoming election an "inflection point" for the country.
"Carolyn Long will bolster infrastructure and create jobs, improve crumbling roads, bridges, and highways, and expand broadband access to rural communities so students can learn remotely and small businesses can succeed," Biden said in the release.
Long, a political science professor at Washington State University Vancouver, is running her second campaign after a failed but close attempt in 2018 to unseat Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. Herrera Beutler is a five-time Republican incumbent from Battle Ground.
During her 2018 race, Long received the endorsement of former President Barack Obama, who worked closely with Biden during their time in office from 2008 to 2016.
Long and Herrera Beutler will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot in the 3rd Congressional District, which encompasses all of Clark, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Skamania and Klickitat counties, as well as part of Thurston County.
