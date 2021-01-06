Lewis County will mail out ballots to all military and overseas voters this week for the upcoming Feb. 9 special election. All registered voters who live in districts impacted by the election will receive ballots in the mail. They should begin arriving by the end of January, according to the auditor’s office.
The following levies will be on the ballot:
• A Castle Rock School District levy for capital improvements
• An Evaline School District levy for educational programs
• A Toledo School District levy for educational programs
• A White Pass School District levy for school programs and operations
• A Fire District No. 1 (Onalaska) levy lid lift
• A Fire District No. 13 (Curtis-Klaber-Boistfort) levy lid lift
• A Riverside Fire Authority levy
For residents who are not already registered to vote, the deadline for the special election is Feb. 1, or Feb. 9 in person.
For more information, including a sample ballot and more information about each levy, visit elections.lewiscountywa.gov.
