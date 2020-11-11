The Lewis County Autism Coalition is holding its 10th annual Southwest Washington Autism Conference virtually from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.
The theme of the conference this year is “Beyond the Label: Educate-Engage-Empower” with keynote speaker Haley Moss. Moss is an author, attorney, artist, autism advocate and parent of a child with autism.
The conference will have live virtual workshops on various topics including relationships, racial justice, teacher and parent relationships, IEPs and self-advocacy.
Those interested in attending the conference can register on the Lewis County Autism Coalition website — www.lcautism.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.