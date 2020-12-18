Starting Jan. 4, Morton’s Arbor Health will start a new hot meal program for area seniors.
Seniors age 60 or older will be able to call ahead and pick up $5 hot meals including a lunch special, milk or juice and desert.
“With the onset of the pandemic, we closed our hospital cafeteria to the public,” wrote Kevin Conger, Arbor Health dietary manager, in a letter to area churches. “The layout of the seating area and our level of staffing makes it very difficult for us to ensure social distancing.”
However, Conger noted in the letter that a large number of East Lewis County seniors used the cafeteria as a place to get an affordable, healthy mid-day meal.
The hospital is starting the to-go meal program to recreate that opportunity. Conger wrote the letter to churches to ask them for help getting the word out.
“We will do everything possible to keep these seniors safe,” Conger wrote.
To order the lunches in advance, call 360-496-5112 ext. 4230. Meals can be picked up starting Jan. 4 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the main parking lot in a designated space.
There are two other opportunities for seniors to get meals delivered to them. To contact Meals on Wheels, call 253-474-1300. To contact the Lewis County senior meals program, call 1-855-581-9495 or 360-748-0061, ext. 103.
