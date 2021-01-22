Arbor Health, the parent agency for Morton Hospital, Randle Clinic, Morton Clinic and Mossyrock Clinic, has announced its new slate of officers, as well as the medical staff officers and clinical service chiefs, for 2021.
The Board of Hospital Commissioners voted to maintain Trish Frady as chairperson and Tom Herrin as secretary for the duration of 2021, the second year for both in these positions.
Arbor Health’s new chief of staff will be Dr. Mark Hansen. Dr. Tom Anderson will serve as immediate past chief of staff and Dr. Kevin McCurry as secretary.
Service chiefs include:
• Chief of surgery, Dr. Tom Anderson
• Respiratory therapy, Dr. Quoc Ho
• Pulmonary rehabilitation, Dr. Quoc Ho
• Medicine, Dr. Quoc Ho
• Family practice, Dr. Don Allison,
• Rehabilitation Services, Merrell Cooper
Medical directors will be Dr. Jeff Ford for the emergency department and Dr. Jakdej Nikomborirak for the sleep center.
For more information on Arbor Health’s services or medical providers, visit MyArborHealth.org.
•••
To submit submit a news brief, email The Chronicle newsroom at news@chronline.com. Information can also besent via mail to 321 North Pearl St., Centralia, Attention: Newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.