Arbor Health’s new Community Wellness Program is partnering with the Harborview Injury Prevention and Research Center and the University of Washington to conduct an exercise study in East Lewis County.
The study, titled “Study for Rural Innovations in the Delivery of Exercise” (STRIDE), will allow 14 community members to get paid for working out by completing a 12-week exercise class from home.
STRIDE is funded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The exercise classes will be group-based and virtual.
“We encourage all senior citizens who suffer from knee arthritis to pursue the opportunity,” Arbor Health said in a press release. “Assistance may be available for those who do not have the necessary technology equipment.”
For more information about the study, contact the principal investigator, Dr. Kushang Patel, at 206-285-6082 or stridestudy@uw.edu.
