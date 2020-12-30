Arbor Health, Morton Hospital recently completed the installation of a new CT scanner, intended to give patients a higher-quality test, less radiation and a faster turnaround, according to the hospital.
“This new unit is a great advancement in technological abilities over the previous technology,” an Arbor Health news release reads.
Morton Hospital Chief Medical Officer Kevin McCurry, M.D., said the hospital’s previous scanner was a 16-slice unit. The new scanner creates 80 slices making it a marked improvement. He explained that the greater the number of slices provides greater quality in the images and enables faster upload of the images to the hospital’s offsite radiologists.
“This means quicker treatment of acute issues like strokes, which are very time dependent,” McCurry said. He issued the caution, though, that no matter what CT scan is available, patients who have stroke symptoms need to get to the nearest emergency department as quickly as possible. “If it goes beyond 4.5 hours, we can’t use the so-called ‘clot busters’ or thrombolytics,” he explained. “And it takes some time to do the evaluation, do the CT scan and consult with the tele-neurology stroke doctor — so we do not want patients to have a false sense of time security because of the new CT scan.”
The new equipment also includes a ceiling-mounted patient lift.
