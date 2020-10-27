The Lewis County Hospital District No. 1 Board of Commissioners, the governing body for Arbor Health, has scheduled a special board meeting for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will be available via Zoom at myarborhealth.zoom.us/j/98694776295
Meeting ID: 986 9477 6295, one tap mobile: +12532158782,,98694776295# or by phone at: +1 253 215 8782
The purpose of the meeting is to conduct board training, discuss resolutions 20-40, 20-41, 20-42, present the draft 2020 operating budget and ratify documents. The Board of Commissioners may take action.
