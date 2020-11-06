Chehalis Lead Entity opened applications Thursday for “salmon grants,” aimed at funding local habitat restoration projects in the Chehalis Basin. The minimum grant is $5,000, and a pot of $600,000 is available for projects this year. The money comes from state and federal funding, and is available for individuals, local agencies, tribes, nonprofits, conservation districts, and other groups.
According to Kirsten Harma, the entity’s watershed coordinator, the grant program has been ongoing for two decades. Common projects include planting trees along the water, removing invasive species, and improving fish passage.
Applicants have until Jan. 27 to submit their proposals, and can email Harma at kharma@chehalistribe.org for more information.
