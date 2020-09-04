Lewis County businesses and organizations can apply for “tourism promotion” funding now through Oct. 1. The Board of County Commissioners announced Thursday that the hotel/motel lodging tax fund, operated by the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, is open for another cycle, aiming to draw in tourists and stimulate the economy.
According to a press release, the funds can be used to promote, acquire, or operate “tourism-related facilities.” Applicants must describe how their event or project will successfully bring tourists into the county.
The money comes from tourism tax collected in unincorporated areas, like that collected at motels and campgrounds. The committee will review applications, prioritizing organizations in unincorporated Lewis County, according to a press release.
According to Administrative Assistant Tammy Martin, $550,000 was awarded last cycle. Out of the 35 applicants, eight were denied. Denials mainly had to do with organizations not qualifying, rather than a lack of funds, Martin said.
Because of the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, the pool of funding is expected to be smaller this year. Martin said she wouldn’t be surprised if the decrease aligned with the 5-10 percent loss in tax revenue that many Lewis County cities have reported seeing during the pandemic.
Organizations interested in the funding can apply here: https://lewiscountywa.gov/offices/commissioners/tourism-promotion-funding-application/board-seeks-applications-use-2020-hotel-motel-lodging-tax-funds/
