Centralia’s annual Lighted Tractor Parade will be held on Dec. 12, this time at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds instead of downtown Centralia. The event will take the shape of a drive-through parade, with participants cruising through lighted tractors and floats instead of walking the streets.
The fairgrounds were approved to host events in September, and the location will allow for more social distancing. The free event will run from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Organizations interested in hosting a float or vehicle can register for $20 here: http://www.downtowncentralia.org/machform/machform/view.php?id=25057&fbclid=IwAR3y6j0c4Epbhs1gDfxYgqmjLapmzYSRDFPTtKHS2FRef5n2nhRmGXmzowU.
