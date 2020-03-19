The Thurston County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to close county facilities, starting Thursday, March 19, through Friday, April 3, 2020.
“Using social distancing practices, county staff will continue to conduct county business and provide services to our citizens,” a news release from the county states.
Online services are available at www.thurstoncountywa.gov/tchome/Pages/contact.aspx.
Thurston County parks will also be closed and access to play equipment is prohibited, including the dog park at the Waste and Recovery Center. Trailhead facility parking lots are also closed. Utility payments may be made online www.co.thurston.wa.us/publicworks/onlinepayments.html. A drop box is also located outside the Public Works Office.
The Thurston County Fairgrounds and Events Center will also be closed during this time. Citizens who want to rent facilities for an event in the future can contact the Fair office at 360-786-5453.
Solid Waste Facilities are operating during normal business hours, including the Waste & Recovery Center (WARC), the Rochester Drop Box Facility, and the Rainier Drop Box Facility.
District and Superior Courts remain open for certain required services.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office suspended any non-criminal fingerprinting services through Tuesday, March 31. The Sheriff’s Office will not accept original Concealed Pistol License Applications that require fingerprints, or provide any other fingerprinting services. The Sheriff will re-evaluate the situation on April 1, 2020.
