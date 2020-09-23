With the extended COVID-caused closure of the senior centers in Lewis County, senior citizens are unable to socialize in the same ways and the Lewis Mason Thurston Area Agency on Aging (LMTAAA) has created a socialization and engagement committee to help keep more isolated seniors connected.
“Unfortunately, COVID has affected quite a few folks but we are still open and we are still doing our home visits. They do look a little bit different so we’re doing them telephonically now,” said Charyl Warriner with LMTAAA.
The Lewis County Senior Center has been closed since March 13, which was where seniors would come together to have their congregate meals, socialize and participate in various activities including Zumba, bingo, pool tournaments, karaoke and martial arts classes.
Warriner said that all of their clients are still being served but the organization is not doing home visits in-person. The LMTAAA created a socialization and engagement committee after the COVID-19 outbreak to help keep the more isolated senior citizens connected since in-person home visits are not as safe for the more vulnerable population.
The committee works on ways to keep seniors engaged from a safe distance by holding virtual bingo games and getting seniors involved in a pen pal program.
“We take other opportunities to engage with our clients,” said Warriner. “We’re trying to keep people connected with one another because it has been a very, very isolating time, so the advisory council is working conjunction with the social engagement committee and they are constantly reaching out to folks just to see if they’re OK.”
Warriner said that the socialization and engagement committee was created because people had concerns about seniors not being able to go to the local senior centers anymore, which was something many seniors look forward to.
“People, for the most part, are doing pretty well, they do look forward to phone calls and interactions. We’ve had a really good response and we’ve had people who have been very helpful. It’s neat to see the community come together,” she said.
Warriner said the LMTAAA is working on a pilot project in regards to connecting seniors to technology.
“We’re trying to find a workaround for folks who are in an isolated and rural area. We are trying to find a way to get them the needed technology and also use technology that isn’t overwhelming or daunting. We are working gathering some data about individuals that are trying to stay connected but just don’t have an avenue to do so,” Warriner said.
