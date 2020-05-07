The Adna Scholarship Foundation has scheduled a virtual auction fundraiser for scholarships for Adna High School graduates.
The online auction is scheduled to take place starting Friday and lasting through 6 p.m. Sunday, May 10.
The auction will take place through the foundation’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/adnascholarships.org/. More information is also available at that web address.
The foundation had previously scheduled a dinner and auction in March, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.