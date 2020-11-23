The Adaline Coffman Guild will postpone their annual gala until spring due to surging COVID-19 cases and new restrictions on social gatherings. The organization raises funds for Lewis County kids receiving care at Seattle Children’s hospital, and had set a goal to raise $80,000 at the Dec. 11 event — more than they had ever raised before.
“We’re pretty disappointed,” Secretary Kaci Jones said of the postponement. The gala was planned as a live-streamed auction. “We deeply need donations, because the world is still going on, people are still sick up there, and any support we can have is greatly appreciated.”
Community members can still donate to the guild at adalinecoffman.org/donate. Funds go directly to uncompensated medical care provided to local kids. The guild also has a fund to give gas money and gift cards directly to local families who make the trip up to Seattle to receive treatment.
Although $80,000 is a lofty goal, Jones noted that it pales in comparison to the level of need in the county. Last year, 738 Lewis County children received over $1.5 million in uncompensated care from Seattle Children’s, she said.
No date has been set, but the guild hopes that the delayed gala, themed as a “flappers and bootleggers bash,” will still be a successful fundraiser and celebration of their 80th anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.