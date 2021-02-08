Rep. Peter Abbarno’s bills on timber sales reporting and rural infrastructure both took a step forward through the state Legislature last week.
A substitute to the Centralia Republican’s rural infrastructure bill — which expanded the legislation to encompass more eligible entities — was voted out of committee Friday.
If passed, the bill would create a competitive grant program for infrastructure projects such as broadband, sewers, transmission lines and more. The hope is to raise grant ceilings and lower match requirements so distressed counties such as Lewis County can move forward with large infrastructure projects.
Last month, the proposed legislation was met with support from locals who said the bill could lay the foundation for economic development, housing, and broadband expansion.
“Successful economic developments start with infrastructure. If a community wants to create housing inventory, create jobs, or expand broadband access, it starts with infrastructure,” Abbarno said in a press release. “The bill expands and extends the successful SYNC – System Improvement Team Program and encourages regional planning with a ‘dig once’ philosophy.”
The bill has not yet been scheduled for further action.
Abbarno’s bill to extend reporting requirements for timber purchases also passed the House unanimously last week. Data from purchases is used to establish stumpage values for trees.
“This isn’t new legislation, but a renewal of a program that works, and a renewal of bipartisan cooperation — something we can always use more of,” Abbarno said.