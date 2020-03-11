Peter Abbarno, who has announced his candidacy for House representative for Washington’s 20th Legislative District, position 1, has scheduled a meet and greet campaign event for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Dick’s Brewing Company at 3516 Galvin Road in Centralia.
Abbarno is currently a Centralia city councilor.
He is running as a Republican for the seat held for the past two decades by Rep. Richard DeBolt, R-Chehalis, who announced his retirement effective at the end of this year.
