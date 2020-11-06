After the second count of votes on Wednesday, Republican 20th district State Representative candidate Peter Abbarno’s lead remains strong with 70.53 percent of the vote to Democrat Timothy Zahn’s 29.29 percent.
Abbarno received 56,080 votes district-wide as of Friday and Zahn received 23,288 votes.
On Tuesday night, Abbarno had 69.7 percent of the vote to Zahn’s 30 percent.
“I’m very pleased with the results, I’m very thankful to my family, friends, supporters and voters in the 20th district. I’m looking forward to putting in the hard work to represent the 20th district,” Abbarno said on Tuesday night.
Abbarno is currently Mayor Pro-tem of Centralia and a small business owner and attorney at Althauser Rayan Abbarno LLP. He said that his biggest goal in general for the 20th District is to improve the quality of life through economic development and by providing opportunities to students and families.
The vote count will be updated again before the Nov. 24 general election certification date if the Lewis County Elections office receives 500 or more votes, postmarked on or before Nov. 3.
