Peter Abbarno holds the lead with 47.8 percent of the vote statewide, gaining about one percent from the last count, in the Legislative District 20 State Representative pos. 1 race after an updated count was released on Thursday afternoon.
The seat is currently held by Richard DeBolt, who announced his retirement at the end of his current term.
The other candidates include Timothy Zahn, receiving 25.95 percent, Brian Lange with 23.36 percent Kurtis Engle with 2.69 percent of the votes in Lewis County. A total of 44,213 people voted statewide — 24,201 in Lewis County.
The top two candidates will be on the November ballot.
The election results will be certified on Aug. 18.
