A bill extending reporting requirements on timber purchases, co-authored by state Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, was passed unanimously by the House Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday, according to a press release. It was the newly-elected lawmaker’s first bill to pass from a House committee.
Current law requires purchasers of major amounts of privately-owned timber to report information to the Department of Revenue within the month so that stumpage values can be established, but the law was set to expire this July. If passed into law, the bill — sponsored by Democrats and Republicans — would extend the requirement until 2025.
“This program and the extension of the deadline are important to communities across the 20th District, where timber and forestry are woven into the history and tradition of our area,” Abbarno said in the press release. “This also helps our forest harvesters to know the real market conditions of the trees.”
The bill is expected to head to the House Rules Committee next.
