Rep.-Elect Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, elected in November to represent the 20th District in the state House of Representatives, has been assigned to a number of committees ahead of the 2021 Legislative session.
His assignments include acting as the assistant ranking member of the House Capital Budget Committee and as a member of the House Environment and Energy Committee and the Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee.
The state House Republican Caucus made the nominations Friday. Abbarno is a lawyer in Centralia.
“These committees provide a real opportunity to make immediate impacts on policies and projects in the 20th District,” Abbarno said in a news release from the House Republican Caucus. “Our community has seen amazing benefits from the Capital Budget, like school STEM buildings, flood mitigation, and job-creating infrastructure. I am looking forward to helping create more opportunities for working families and businesses.”
Abbarno, who was elected to replace retiring Rep. Richard DeBolt, R-Chehalis, is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 11.
The capital budget assigns funding for construction and repair of public buildings and facilities. The Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee considers legal issues including constitutional law, anti-discrimination measures, landlord-tenant laws, the Consumer Protection Act and other subjects.
The Environment and Energy Committee deals with the State Environmental Policy Act, the Growth Management Act, the Shoreline Management act, air quality, waste and climate change, among other subjects.
“I believe my experience as a practicing attorney will be vital on the Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee. … From a practical sense, I’ve worked through legal issues from the state House to the courthouse,” Abbarno said. “From Woodland to Rochester, the 20th District has great opportunities to create jobs, preserve our pristine backyard, and support our rich history and tradition of a natural resource-based economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.