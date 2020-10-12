The Lewis County American Association of University Women has partnered with Humanities Washington to present a virtual program — “Civil Conversations in an Angry Age” at 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5.
The program aims to help people deal with disagreements respectfully in the increasingly divided political climate. The program is open to the public and will feature speaker Dr. David E. Smith of Humanities Washington. Smith has earned a Ph.D. in religious studies from Temple University and is a professor at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Washington.
“He deals with discovering the root causes of civility and incivility and reaching meaningful conversations on notoriously difficult subjects: politics, religion, and morality,” according to AAUW.
Those interested in attending the virtual program can sign up in advance at www.lewiscounty-wa.aauw.net/ or on www.Humanities.org. The presentation will take place via Zoom and Smith will take questions afterward.
