District 19 Reps. Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire will host a joint virtual town hall Saturday, March 6, at 4 p.m. for constituents to discuss and ask questions about the legislative session.
In a press release, Walsh, an Aberdeen Republican, said he’s looking forward to “an engaging and lively meeting.”
The event will be held on Zoom and limited to 500 people. Constituents can pre-register here: https://leg-wa-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/8716137596959/WN_vDmcHyagQDiYjRxA0Ff7sQ.
“Washington state was designed with a government that relies heavily on citizen involvement. These town hall events are a fantastic way to let your voice be heard,” McEntire said. “With the session being virtual, this is an important opportunity to talk with the citizens of the 19th District. I urge constituents to take the time to participate.”