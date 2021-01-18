State Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, is encouraging the public to testify on a bill that would move the state into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Health Washington plan for reopening the state.
Wilson, a freshman lawmaker from the 19th District, is the ranking Republican on the Senate State Government and Elections Committee, which will host the hearing.
“People across my district have been telling me they need to get back to work,” Wilson said in a press release. “Olympia needs to hear about the hardship people have endured, and Wednesday’s hearing will be a great opportunity.”
Currently, all regions created through Inslee’s plan remain in Phase 1, which most notably means restaurants and bars remain closed to dining. Phase 2 would allow them to open with 25 percent occupancy, according to Inslee’s plan.
Wilson is a cosponsor of Senate Bill 5114, which, if passed, would also mean gyms and entertainment venues could reopen, and other rules regarding public gatherings would be relaxed.
The measure is sponsored by Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, and by Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah.
“During the brief respite we had this summer and fall, restaurants and other small businesses demonstrated they could reopen and operate safely under social-distancing guidelines,” Wilson said in the press release. “We’re one of just three states that continues to ban indoor dining. We must be cautious, but not over-cautious. Businesses are being pushed over the brink as we speak, and already we know many will never reopen.”
Remote-testimony options have been expanded this year due to COVID precautions, making it possible to testify from home with a computer webcam setup, the press release noted.
The hearing starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday. To sign up to testify, visit https://bit.ly/3bS7RfE.
The sign-up period ends one hour before the hearing.
