The 13th Street overpass in Chehalis was reopened at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9 after about a month-long closure for the replacement of a damaged section of the overpass.
The damaged span of the northbound bridge had to be replaced by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) after a vehicle with an oversized load hit it last year.
The project was completed ahead of schedule — WSDOT originally planned for the bridge to be open by the last week of November.
“We know that detouring around the overpass when it was closed was a bit of a headache. We want to extend our appreciation to everybody for their patience while we got the span replaced and got everything reopened,” Celeste Dimichina, a communications consultant with WSDOT said.
The overpass was closed on Oct. 5, with the cost to fix it estimated aat $1 million, according to WSDOT.
In early October of 2019, the 13th Street Interstate 5 overpass was struck by a vehicle northbound with an over-height load and was damaged. The overpass was struck again in February of 2020 by a commercial vehicle.
“Bridge crews examined the bridge and determined that when the over height load struck the bridge it caused significant structural damage to two of the girders. Due to the extent of the structural damage, it was determined that the entire northbound span must be replaced,” the WSDOT stated on its website.
