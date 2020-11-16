Centralia’s Annual Lighted Tractor Parade, to be held at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, was canceled on Monday due to the recent state orders to limit outdoor gathering to five people or less.
“This isn’t our decision. We’re just following the governor’s guidance. We would’ve loved to have the event at the fairgrounds but right now, due to the spike in COVID activity, I don’t foresee how it would be possible,” Southwest Washington Fairground Manager Tamara Hayes said.
The Centralia Downtown Association has put on the parade since 2010 and announced on the “Lighted Tractor Parade” Facebook page Monday morning that the event has been canceled.
“We had hoped we would be able to still produce an event to brighten your holiday season but unfortunately that is just not in the cards this year,” the post read. “We are so thankful for all of the love and excitement even as we pivoted this year, and look forward to being back next year once again in downtown Centralia.”
Those who have paid the entry fee to participate in the parade will be refunded this week, the post stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.