The Washington state Department of Commerce this week announced $9.8 million in funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the state, including $1.2 million for charging stations in Lewis and Yakima counties along the White Pass Scenic Byway — U.S. Highway 12.
The grants are from the state’s Clean Energy Fund, which was established in 2013. Overall, the grants will install 320 charging stations in 11 counties, according to Commerce.
“Investing in the electrification of transportation is essential to Washington’s clean energy future and for equitable economic recovery and growth throughout the state,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown in a statement. “Importantly, these projects cover the entire state, supporting expansion of EV infrastructure that will benefit the most communities.”
According to Commerce, a total of 37 applications were received requesting $25 million in grants. Priority was given to projects “designed to close gaps in availability of EV charging infrastructure.”
“That’s going to be a real positive thing not only for Lewis County, but really for green energy,” County Commissioner Gary Stamper said Monday, noting that the county has been pushing the project for several years. “You chase the dog long enough, you’re gonna catch it.”
The $1.2 million for the White Pass project will be administered through Energy Northwest.
Jennifer Harper, project developer for Energy Northwest, said the organization submitted an application to fund five EV charging stations from White Pass to Interstate 5. The stations usually consist of a 50 kilowatt DC fast charger next to a level 2 charger.
Level 3, or the DC fast chargers, work with full battery electric vehicles, while level 2 chargers work with both full electric and plug-in hybrid models.
Energy Northwest is a public entity made up of 27 public utility districts and municipalities.
“We provide clean energy solutions for our members and Washington state in general,” Harper said. “This is an example of how we help to meet the needs of the northwest. We are consistently looking for sources to advance clean energy in Washington.”
Several years ago, she said, Energy Northwest used a Washington State Department of Transportation grant to install charging stations along several Eastern Washington highways including Interstate 90 that at that time had few charging options for travelers. Through that project, Energy Northwest learned of other areas with EV charging needs, including White Pass and U.S. Highway 12, Harper said.
The project was first suggested in 2018. In January, 2019, Energy Northwest representatives met with East Lewis County residents and stakeholders to discuss the proposal, which was greeted with enthusiasm.
At the time, Stamper, whose district includes East Lewis County, said adding electric vehicle charging stations could help drive tourism along U.S. Highway 12 into Lewis County.
“If you have that connectivity where people know they can come to Lewis County and there’s going to be charging stations every 10 or 15 or 20 miles, people are going to come,” Stamper said, in 2019.
Harper said the schedule for installation is dependent on pending contracts with Commerce.
“Folks in Centralia are excited about it, because then they can send people that way, they know they can charge up in other places and then hit highway 12 and continue to charge as they need to,” Commissioner Edna Fund said.
