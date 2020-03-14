A Thurston County man accused of killing a 34-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter, then leaving their bodies near Tolmie State Park earlier this week, appeared in Thurston County Superior Court Friday afternoon.
Judge Chris Lanese signed an arrest warrant Thursday for Nicholas J. Denham, 31, and found probable cause to charge him with two counts of aggravated first-degree murder while armed with a firearm.
Lanese ordered Denham held without bail.
"The court is incredibly concerned about Mr. Denham in this case," Lanese said in court. "While, again, he is considered to be innocent until proven guilty, there is a lot of information that has been presented to the court connecting Mr. Denham to this crime."
Denham's preliminary appearance Friday afternoon drew a sizable crowd, many of whom were visibly grief-stricken and mourning the loss of the woman and her child.
Thurston County Coroner's Office has identified the woman as 34-year-old Charlene Van Auken of Thurston County. In an autopsy Friday, the office determined Van Auken died of a contact gunshot wound to the head, Coroner Gary Warnock told The Olympian.
An autopsy of Van Auken's daughter was ongoing Friday afternoon, and the coroner's office will not release the child's name until the autopsy is complete.
Detectives believe there was a previous dating relationship between Denham and Van Auken, and that the dating had recently resumed, Lt. Ray Brady confirmed with The Olympian.
"We have heard from multiple sources that she was having issues with Nick Denham," Brady said.
According to a prosecutor's statement of probable cause:
Thurston County Sheriff's deputies and a medic responded to the 5700 block of Puget Beach Road Northeast about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Hikers in the area had discovered the bodies on the side of the trail and called 911.
Both victims had died and showed signs of trauma, according to the statement. Detectives found tire marks in gravel between the roadway and trail, along with evidence that the bodies had been dragged to where they were found.
Detective interviews in the probable cause statement include friends of Van Auken, along with Denham's parents and friends.
Denham's parents told detectives their son showed up at their home Monday evening and that during that visit, he asked his father if he had installed cameras and whether he had any bleach or gas, according to the statement. His father replied they did not have any and asked why, to which Denham replied he needed some.
In another interview, a friend told detectives Denham had been to her apartment Tuesday morning and took off his shoes, put them in a trash bag, and walked them to the dumpster, then took a shower and threw all his clothes in her washing machine.
Denham has been convicted of felonies in the past, the statement reads, including second-degree burglary and intimidating a witness. He was also the respondent in a protection order.
"It is truly despicable and horrific what has happened in this case," Judge Lanese said in court Friday.
Defense attorney Eric Pilon requested Lanese set bail around $250,000, considering Denham has ties to the community and was likely unable to post any amount of bail.
Lanese denied bail in any amount.
"Both because of the strong evidence that I've seen thus far in this case, as well as the concerning criminal history of this defendant -- both concerning firearms and violence and disregarding court orders and the integrity of the justice system -- I would be abdicating my responsibility as a judge if I let this defendant be free in the community by any chance," Lanese said.
Denham's arraignment was scheduled for March 24 at 9 a.m.
The Sheriff's Office investigation is ongoing. Anyone who knows about Denham's whereabouts between Monday evening and Thursday night, when he was arrested, is asked to email howard.reynolds@co.thurston.wa.us.
