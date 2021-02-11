Below are announcements from local school districts regarding closures and delays due to winter weather:
Chehalis SD: No preschool. Due to today's forecast of the incoming weather we are going remote today with no in-person classes. No after school activities.
Centralia SD: Hybrid classes are scheduled to continue as normal today. We are carefully and continually monitoring the weather.
Pe Ell SD: Closed but operating remotely. Check Google Classroom at 10, No activities, No food delivery
Adna SD: Due to today's forecast of incoming weather we are going remote today with no in-person classes. All of today's activities and athletics have been canceled.
Boistfort SD: Closed but operating remotely. We will be pivoting to remote learning for Thursday 2/11/21. With inclement weather conditions and the prediction of more to come we will have students working remotely with teachers. We are also experiencing some Technical difficulties with our Internet at our school site. This will mean that our phone lines and Internet will not be working at our school site until further notice.
Tenino SD: In person learning will begin on time today for all schools in the district. Because snow is predicted throughout the day we will monitor road conditions which may result in us closing school early. Again, all schools in the district will start on time for in-person learning. Thank you
Winlock SD: Due to todays forecast of the incoming weather we are going remote today with no in-person classes. We will make a decision regarding after school activities later in the day.
Toledo SD: Closed but operating remotely, No preschool
Napavine: Closed but operating remotely.